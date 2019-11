'Tenet': Christopher Nolan Plans IMAX Exclusive Prologue Likely Attached To 'The Rise Of Skywalker'

Christopher Nolan is continuing his tight-knit association with IMAX, and if you're really hyped to see his upcoming filmyou may want to find a theatre near you. According to Trailer Track , Nolan is planning an IMAX exclusive prologue for the mysterious thriller, and one guess which film it is likely to play ahead of.A short titledhas been rated PG-13 by the MPAA, signaling the prologue's arrival. Chances are it will be attached to IMAX screenings of. Fans of Nolan are aware that he likes to do stuff like this, previously providing full IMAX scenes/previews ofandmonths ahead of their release.Not much is known aboutat this point, other than it's a large-scale spy flick starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Himesh Patel, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh, with a release date set for July 17th 2020.