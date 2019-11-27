11/27/2019
'Tenet': Christopher Nolan Plans IMAX Exclusive Prologue Likely Attached To 'The Rise Of Skywalker'
Christopher Nolan is continuing his tight-knit association with IMAX, and if you're really hyped to see his upcoming film Tenet you may want to find a theatre near you. According to Trailer Track, Nolan is planning an IMAX exclusive prologue for the mysterious thriller, and one guess which film it is likely to play ahead of.
A short titled Tenet: Prologue has been rated PG-13 by the MPAA, signaling the prologue's arrival. Chances are it will be attached to IMAX screenings of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Fans of Nolan are aware that he likes to do stuff like this, previously providing full IMAX scenes/previews of The Dark Knight Rises and Dunkirk months ahead of their release.
Not much is known about Tenet at this point, other than it's a large-scale spy flick starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Himesh Patel, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh, with a release date set for July 17th 2020.