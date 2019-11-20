Studio Exec Once Thought Julia Roberts Would Be Perfect As Harriet Tubman

I thought about whether to post this or not because it's just so stupid and hard to believe. If you thought white-washing was a big deal now, imagine how bad it used to be before social media gave people a platform to complain about it. In the pantheon of horrible Hollywood ideas must go one idea a studio had about the casting of. Suffice it to say, a woman like Cynthia Erivo was not on their list.In a Focus Features interview withscreenwriter Gregory Allen Howard, he talks about the movie's two-decade-long journey to the big screen, and recounts a memorable 1994 meeting with a studio that thought...well, maybe a black woman wasn't right to play legendary abolitionist Harriet Tubman. What Harriet really needs is aAllen said.Yes, the industry was a different place back then. The country was a different place back then. HOWEVER, the idea that Roberts could ever, should ever, play Tubman is about as insulting and flat-out stupid as it gets. I dare to say Roberts would have turned that shit down, anyway, hopefully recognizing the deadweight it would be on her career forever.Howard creditsandfor helping to change the short-sighted Hollywood narrative that black leads don't lead to big box office...Cultural diversity rules right now and I hope we never return to the way things used to be.is in theaters now and has some looking at Erivo as a possible Oscar contender. Roberts, you missed out.