11/19/2019
'Star Trek 4' Takes Off With 'Lucy In The Sky' Director Noah Hawley
I think we can put to bed any hope of seeing Quentin Tarantino's R-rated take on Star Trek, because Paramount has given command of the Starship Enterprise so somebody else. Collider reports Fargo and Legion creator Noah Hawley will write and direct a fourth Star Trek film, keeping the same cast as the prior three movies from J.J. Abrams.
Hawley makes for an interesting choice. He recently made his feature directorial debut with Lucy in the Sky, a space drama led by Natalie Portman and Jon Hamm. The film didn't exactly click with critics or at the box office, but obviously that hasn't slowed Hawley down in the least. He'll take charge of a cast that will bring back Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, and more. Abrams, who directed the first two movies, will remain on board as a producer through his Bad Robot label.
We don't know much about the plot, but the film won't have anything to do with Tarantino's movie written by Mark L. Smith. It also will be separate from the shelved movie from director S.J. Clarkson that would've seen Chris Hemsworth return as Kirk's father. That film couldn't get off the ground largely due to stalled contract negotiations.