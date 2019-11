Spike Lee To Direct Hip-Hop Shakespeare Reimagining 'Prince Of Cats'

Not that Spike Lee has been known for taking a lot of extended breaks between films, he does seem to be moving at an accelerated clip. Following his acclaimed, Lee has already begun screening his upcoming filmwith Chadwick Boseman, and has now signed on to the hip-hop infused Shakespeare reimaginingI can hardly imagine a more perfect choice than Lee to direct, a redo ofset in Brooklyn's hip-hop culture of the 1980s. Yes, please! The film is based on the 2012 comic book series by Ron Wimbery, who will work with Lee and original screenplay writer Selwyn Seyfu Hinds on a new script.When first announced by Legendary more than a year ago , Lakeith Stanfield was set to headline as Tybalt, Juliet's hot-headed cousin and the protagonist of this story. Stanfield is no longer attached, which is disappointing, and I'm curious to see who Lee finds as a replacement. Perhaps hisstar John David Washington?This one is still early going but with Lee on board it just became one of the hottest projects around. Stay tuned.