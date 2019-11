'Spies In Disguise' Trailer: Will Smith Is One Fly Super Spy

Between the two of them, Will Smith and Tom Holland have helped save the world a few times over. But it's only in the new animated filmwhere we can see them teamup for the first time, and with Smith as a super-spy-turned-pigeon.The latest (and hopefully last) trailer foris pretty straight forward, and only seems to exist to show off the new track by Mark Ronson and Anderson .Paak. The voice cast includes Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Reba McEntire, Rachel Brosnahan, Karen Gillan, DJ Khaled, and Masi Oka, with directors Troy Quane and Nick Bruno making their debut.opens Christmas Day. You can pre-order the film's soundtrack here