11/18/2019
'Spies In Disguise' Trailer: Will Smith Is One Fly Super Spy
Between the two of them, Will Smith and Tom Holland have helped save the world a few times over. But it's only in the new animated film Spies in Disguise where we can see them teamup for the first time, and with Smith as a super-spy-turned-pigeon.
The latest (and hopefully last) trailer for Spies in Disguise is pretty straight forward, and only seems to exist to show off the new track by Mark Ronson and Anderson .Paak. The voice cast includes Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Reba McEntire, Rachel Brosnahan, Karen Gillan, DJ Khaled, and Masi Oka, with directors Troy Quane and Nick Bruno making their debut.
Twentieth Century Fox presents a Blue Sky Studios production, “Spies in Disguise,” an animated spy comedy adventure set in the slick, high-octane, globe-trotting world of international espionage. Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is…not. But when events take an unexpected turn, this unlikely duo is forced to team up for the ultimate mission that will require an almost impossible disguise-transforming Lance into the brave, fierce, majestic…pigeon. Walter and Lance suddenly have to work as a team, or the whole world is in peril.
Spies in Disguise opens Christmas Day. You can pre-order the film's soundtrack here.