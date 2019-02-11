'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse' Sequel Swings Into Theaters In April 2022

Showing a confidence that Sony hasn't always shown with their blockbuster franchises, a sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was announced before the movie even hit theaters. That would prove to be a wise move given the animated film's Oscar and Golden Globe wins, not to mention the critical acclaim and strong box office. While they made us wait a while, that sequel now has an official release date.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 will swing into theaters on April 8th 2022. The news was revealed in a tweet by Christopher Miller, who will return to produce with Phil Lord. Variety adds that Joaquim Dos Santos (Voltron: Legendary Defender) will direct from a script by Dave Callaham. Callaham is also the writer on Marvel's Shang-chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Warner Bros. sequel Wonder Woman 1984.
The previous film was a breath of fresh air in a crowded superhero market, introducing fans to multiple versions of Spider-Man from alternate universes, including the popular Miles Morales. Produced on a budget of $90M, it went on to earn $375M worldwide.We're coming back. April 8, 2022. #SpiderVerse 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/DMzzjbzVkd— Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) November 1, 2019