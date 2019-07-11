'Soul' Trailer: Pixar Sends Jamie Foxx On A Spirited Journey

Pixar has never shied away from deep subject matter and concepts, but with their latest filmthey take on mortality and some of life's most existential questions.First revealed this past summer at D23,features Jamie Foxx, marking the studio's first time ever with a black lead actor. Foxx voices Joe Gardner, an aspiring jazz musician who finally sees his dreams of playing in a prestigious club coming true, only to suffer an accident that leaves his soul separated and adrift in the great beyond, looking for a means to return.Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste worked on the movie's score, which promises to be more prevalent than most Pixar movies given the lead character and the subject matter. Director and Pixar COO Pete Docter tells TheWrap...Alsofeaturing the voices of Phylicia Rashad, Tina Fey, and Daveed Diggs,opens in theaters on June 19th 2020.