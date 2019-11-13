11/13/2019
'Seberg' Trailer: Kristen Stewart Is Targeted By The FBI In Amazon's Political Thriller
Coincidence? What's that? With Kristen Stewart making her big, splashy return to blockbusters this week with Charlie's Angels, now is a good time to push that little drama film she has coming out later this year. Seberg finds Stewart playing the French New Wave actress Jean Seberg, whose career is mostly remembered now for her political activities outside of it.
Stewart finds herself surrounded by a stellar cast that includes Jack O'Connell, Anthony Mackie, Zazie Beetz, Margaret Qualley, Vince Vaughn, Stephen Root, and Colm Meaney, with Una director Benedict Andrews behind the camera. The story centers on Jean Seberg, the talented French New Wave actress who became a target of Hoover's FBI for her political affiliation with the Black Panther Party.
SYNOPSIS: Seberg is inspired by true events about the French New Wave darling and Breathless star, Jean Seberg (Kristen Stewart), who in the late 1960s was targeted by the FBI because of her support of the civil rights movement and romantic involvement with Hakim Jamal (Anthony Mackie), among others. In Benedict Andrews’ noir-ish thriller, Seberg’s life and career are destroyed by Hoover’s overreaching surveillance and harassment in an effort to suppress and discredit Seberg’s activism.
Amazon has given Seberg a December 13th release date. I'm surprised more of an awards push hasn't started yet given the wealth of talent involved with this one, not to mention a subject that Academy voters would naturally gravitate to.