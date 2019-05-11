Sandra Bullock To Star In Christopher McQuarrie-Scripted 'Unforgiven' Remake For Netflix

Stow your freakout! This isn't the Unforgiven you're thinking of.
For years, an adaptation of the BBC miniseries Unforgiven has been in the works, with the last time back in 2013 when Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie came aboard. Finally, producer Grahame King has seen his long-developing project find a home at Netflix with Sandra Bullock starring and McQuarrie's screenplay intact.
The news comes from Deadline, who say Bullock will follow up her Netflix smash Bird Box with the starring role in Unforgiven. A film remake of the BBC miniseries, it centers on a woman released from prison after serving 15 years for the murder of two policemen who had tried to evict her. She re-enters society looking for a fresh start, but is targeted for revenge by the family of her victims. Her only hope for redemption is to find the estranged sister she was forced to leave behind.
McQuarrie wrote the screenplay, having been attached to the film since back when Angelina Jolie was involved. He still holds this project very close to his heart based on this tweet...
This one is near and dear to my heart. I’m honored to know it’s in such good hands.— Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) November 4, 2019
Fun fact: The first draft was written in 2010. #KeepWritinghttps://t.co/bazwRjV4nU
Behind the camera is German filmmaker Nora Fingscheidt, whose debut film System Crasher has been put up as an entry for the Academy Awards.