11/21/2019
'Robocop Returns' Is Back On With 'Little Monsters' Director Abe Forsythe
Robocop Returns has...well, returned! Earlier this year we learned MGM was planning a direct sequel to Paul Verhoeven's 1987 classic, with District 9 director Neill Blomkamp on board. Unfortunately, he dropped out to pursue a different film, leaving the entire thing in limbo. However, THR now reports the film is back on and with Little Monsters director Abe Forsythe taking over.
Forsythe will direct Robocop Returns, based on a script by the original film's writers, Ed Neumeier and Michael Miner with Terminator: Dark Fate writer Justin Rhodes, which I think is pretty interesting given how that turned out. Because obviously MGM is treading on dangerous ground here, trying to revive an older niche franchise by ignoring everything that came after. If it didn't work for Terminator, why would it work for Robocop? Forsythe, who also wrote the Little Monsters script, will be giving Robocop a rewrite.
There's even more evidence of this risky scenario, as Robocop had a halfway decent reboot in 2014 with Joel Kinnaman as the cyborg law enforcer. It didn't really connect with audiences, though, perhaps because it lacked Verhoeven's biting satire and dark edge. Or because younger, casual moviegoers don't care about Robocop. I guess we'll find out what's true soon enough.