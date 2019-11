Robert Rodriguez Deveoping Big-Budget Sci-Fi Film 'Hypnotic' With The Writer Of 'Kong: Skull Island'

While fans ofhold out hope for a sequel, Robert Rodriguez is moving on to another big-budget sci-fi movie. Deadline reports Rodriguez is moving forward on, a sci-fi thriller he co-wrote with's Max Borenstein.It's unclear if Rodriguez will also direct, but he's listed as a producer on the $60M-$80M project about a detective embroiled in a mystery involving a shadowy government program, his missing daughter, and the investigation into a series of impossible high-end heists. Casting is apparently underway but no names are officially attached.This is a busy time for Rodriguez. Whether the Alita: Battle Angel sequel happens or not, he's already got the Netflix superhero moviewith Priyanka Chopra, Pedro Pascal, and more.