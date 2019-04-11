11/04/2019
Robert Rodriguez Deveoping Big-Budget Sci-Fi Film 'Hypnotic' With The Writer Of 'Kong: Skull Island'
While fans of Alita: Battle Angel hold out hope for a sequel, Robert Rodriguez is moving on to another big-budget sci-fi movie. Deadline reports Rodriguez is moving forward on Hypnotic, a sci-fi thriller he co-wrote with Kong: Skull Island's Max Borenstein.
It's unclear if Rodriguez will also direct, but he's listed as a producer on the $60M-$80M project about a detective embroiled in a mystery involving a shadowy government program, his missing daughter, and the investigation into a series of impossible high-end heists. Casting is apparently underway but no names are officially attached.
This is a busy time for Rodriguez. Whether the Alita: Battle Angel sequel happens or not, he's already got the Netflix superhero movie We Can Be Heroes with Priyanka Chopra, Pedro Pascal, and more.