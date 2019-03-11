11/03/2019
Rian Johnson Says He's Still "Engaged' wth Lucasfilm About His 'Star Wars' Trilogy
With Benioff and Weiss' Star Wars trilogy put on ice, many, and I include myself in this, wondered if Rian Johnson's films were even still happening. Well, they aren't confirmed by any means, but Johnson assures us he's still in talks with Lucasfilm about making them a reality.
Johnson dropped the news at a recent Deadline event...
“We’re still engaged with Lucasfilm and we’ll wait and see. No updates on it at this moment, but yeah.”
And that's good news for fans of the Knives Out and The Last Jedi director, despite the latter drawing an apparently unending well of hate by certain vocal fans. It's probably a wise move for Lucasfilm to keep things quiet until they have a solid gameplan for the future because the franchise is in flux right now. Nothing is on the table following next month's The Rise of Skywalker.
Johnson's next film, the whodunnit Knives Out, opens on November 27th, and one of the things a lot of people noticed was a particular character who seemed to be a reflection of the trolls who still send him hate tweets about The Last Jedi.
“Anyone who’s on Twitter these days, God bless you because it’s rough waters out there, but there’s also wonderful stuff about it. That’s why we’re all still on it I guess. That’s one of the things [Knives Out] engages with, the current state of online culture. Whether you made a Star Wars movie or you have a cooking show, whatever you’re doing on there, someone’s going to be screaming at you about it probably. Let’s put it on a screen in a way we can all maybe have a laugh about it.”