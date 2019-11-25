11/25/2019
Rian Johnson Introduces Classic Black & White 'Knives Out' Trailer, Considers Returning For A Sequel
I think the biggest takeaway I got from Rian Johnson's Knives Out is how much fun he and the cast were having. For Johnson, who is still harassed on social media over The Last Jedi, this star-studded whodunnit was clearly a chance to cut loose and just enjoy making movies again. And you can see him having a good ol' time in this classic-style trailer.
Johnson introduces an old school, black & white trailer for Knives Out, taking on the style of Hitchcock, Serling, and others. The film is an old-fashioned murder mystery, led by Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Toni Collette, Ana de Armas, Jaeden Martell, Katherine Langford, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, LaKeith Stanfield, and Jamie Lee Curtis. Christopher Plummer plays the wealthy patriarch Harlan Thrombey, who is found murdered on his birthday, with his selfish kin as the likely suspects.
Fans have been pretty hyped for this one, and if it does well Johnson says he may consider returning to do another. That's if Craig decides to come back as detective Benoit Blanc. Johnson tells Screenrant...
"I would love to. We'll see how this one does, you know. But if this movie does alright, if I can get together with Daniel every few years and do a new Benoit Blanc mystery? New location, new cast, new mystery. It’d be so much fun."
Knives Out opens November 27th