Review: 'Strange But True', A Talented Cast Can't Save This Boring "Thriller"

Families deal with tragedies in different ways – it can be something that brings them closer together, reminding them of what they have and not necessarily what they lost. Or a tragedy can drive them apart as the grief overcomes them. Unfortunately, inthe Chase family experiences a tragedy and the latter occurs. When Ronnie (Connor Jessup) passes away in a car accident on prom night, his family implodes. Five years later and the Chase family is a shadow of it's former self. Ronnie's younger brother Philip (Nick Robinson), a once incredibly talented photographer, is back living at home after an unsuccessful stint in New York. His mother Charlene (Amy Ryan), who was a successful chief librarian, is now unemployed and divorced from his father Richard (Greg Kinnear) who is living down in Florida with his new significant other. Tensions are high and none of them have ever been able to fill the void left after Ronnie’s death.