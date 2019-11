'No Time To Die': Lashana Lynch And Ana De Armas Talk Bringing James Bond Into The #MeToo Era

James Bond is finally entering the #MeToo and Time's Up era with. Unlike the vast majority of women in the franchise, the ladies of this film will be more than just sex objects, and at least some of that has to do with Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge who was brought on to work on the script. THR caught up with Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas to talk with them about the modernization of James Bond, and what it meant to have Waller-Bridge writing their characters...says Lynch, who recently played Maria Rambeau inLynch finds herself in a potentially history-making position. Her character, Nomi, is said to have claimed the title of 007 after Bond's retirement to Jamaica. Just how long she'll have that title is unclear, but Daniel Craig is back and it's likely he'll reclaim it at some point.says Lynch.says Lynch of her Bond character.Armas is riding a hot streak right now, and will be even hotter by the timeactually arrives. Theactress plays Paloma, whose relationship to Bond is being kept a mystery, like so much else about the film...says de Armas.says de Armas.It's a really great interview with some stunning photos and you should go and check it out.opens April 8th 2020.