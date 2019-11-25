New 'The Walking Dead' Spinoff Reveals Official Title And Teaser Trailer

By many accounts this season ofhas found its creative stride, making the series enjoyable again for the first time in years. It's on that firm ground that AMC has revealed the official title and teaser for the franchise's third series,This footage features Julia Ormond as Elizabeth, “the charismatic leader of a large, sophisticated and formidable force.”"We are the last light of the world. We are the last hope", Ormond's character whispers as her trained soldiers gun down a group of walkers.But the show is about more than just military might. The focus is on the first generation to come of age during the zombie apocalypse. These young men, women, and children have mostly been shielded from the outbreak but are now being forced to venture out and confront it for the first time. The cast includes other newcomers to the franchise Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston. and Nico Tortorella.has Matt Negrete acting as showrunner joined by longtime franchise overseer Scott M. Gimple. The series kicks off next spring.