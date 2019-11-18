11/18/2019
New Trailer For 'Runaways' Season 3, Oh Yeah, And The Series Is Canceled
Well, we saw this coming, right? With the sudden cancellation of Cloak & Dagger over on Freeform, which coincides with the demise of Marvel TV as Kevin Feige takes full creative control, it was only a matter of time before an announcement on the future of Runaways. Turns out there is no future for the series after its third season kicks off next month.
Variety reports Runaways third season on Hulu will be the last. The series was created by The O.C.'s Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, following on a group of teens, some powered and some not, who learn their parents are supervillains. In an act of rebellion, the kids defeat their parents and run away to live on the streets, bringing their telepathic dinosaur Old Lace with them. It was a fun show that I got started on late, but if I'm honest it had probably run its course after season two.
This next season does look pretty good, though, with Elizabeth Hurley joining the cast as Morgan le Fay and a crossover with Cloak & Dagger.
With Runaways finished, that leaves room for Feige to focus mostly on his Disney+ shows such as Hawkeye, WandaVision, and What If...?. I wouldn't be surprised if the other Jeph Loeb-era shows announced for Hulu, such as Helstrom, are either canned or reduced significantly.
Runaways season 3 hits Hulu on December 13th.