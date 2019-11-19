New Trailer For Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman' Before It Heads To Netflix

After a shortened theatrical run that has pissed off theater owners, Martin Scorsese'sis soon to hit Netflix. The streamer is putting a ton of muscle behind their awards campaign for the film, unsurprising given the huge investment and the prestige that comes with a film that unites Scorsese with Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci. Now a new trailer gives one more look at the mob drama which many are calling one of the year's best.De Niro plays mob hitman Frank Sheeran, whose bookrecounts a wild career of criminality, including his claim to have murdered Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa. But if you go intoexpecting another, you'll be sorely disappointed. This is Scorsese exploring what happens when time catches up to those who have lived a life full of murder and betrayal. Can there be any peace for someone like Sheeran? The rest of the cast includes Ray Romano, Harvey Keitel, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin, Stephen Graham, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Jack Huston, Kathrine Narducci, and Jesse Plemons.is in theaters now but comes to Netflix on November 27th.