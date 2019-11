Netflix's Release Of 'The Irishman' Called "A Disgrace" By Theatre Chief

This week has kinda sucked, having to do reviews for the theatrical release of Martin Scorsese'sas if anybody around here could see it. Because Lord knows I got enough questions from people asking where it was playing. The answer? In 8 theaters...in NY and LA. >sigh< This has done Netflix absolutely no favors, and people aren't happy with the way the anticipated gangster film has been rolled out.You may recall in August it was reported that Netflix was trying to negotiate with the major theatre chains, AMC, Cineplex, and Regal, about a release window for. The chains hoped for a traditional window of 72 days before moving to a VOD release, but Netflix fought hard against that. No compromise could be worked out, hence the meager opening we saw yesterday.In interviews with THR and the New York Time s, John Fithian, president of the National Association of Theater Owners, labeled Netflix's handling of The Irishman a "".Fithian said. He also said that Netflix is sendingSomebody else who is disappointedwon't be getting a bigger rollout? Al Pacino and Ray Romano, who play Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa and attorney Bill Buffalino respectively. During an interview on The Today Show, Pacino and Romano tried to reconcile with the limited theatrical release and the fact that potentially more people will see it on Netflix...said Pacino.Romano added,is out there for the few of you who can check it out, and will expand next week. Or you can wait until November 27th and watch it on Netflix. Honestly, given the 3 1/2-hour runtime that might be the way to go, anyway.