'Mission: Impossible' Sequels Add 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Star Pom Klementieff

For many stateside moviegoers their first exposure to Pom Klementieff was as Mantis in, followed by her appearances in the latter twofilms. The French actress has been acting since long before that, including a role in Spike Lee'sremake, and now she's landed another blockbuster role that could make her known beyond her Marvel output.Klementieff is the latest star to join Tom Cruise in the upcomingsequels directed by Christopher McQuarrie. The two films, the 7th and 8th of the long-running franchise, will be shot back-to-back by McQuarrie, who confirmed Klementieff's casting in a tweet.Damn, Mission: Impossible is absolutely loaded with awesome, tough ladies between Klementieff, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and the recently-cast Hayley Atwell.Klementieff will be seen next alongside Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems, a film that many see as a major player this awards season.open July 23rd 2021, and August 5th 2022, respectively.