Martin Scorsese Goes In Depth Explaining His Marvel Criticism

Yeah, I know. I'm as sick of this debate as the rest of you, and had been good on my word not to keep posting every reaction to Martin Scorsese's dismissive comments toward Marvel movies. But now that Scorsese has attempted to clarify his statements and put this whole thing to bed in a New York Times essay, the end finally appears to be in sight.In his latest statements, Scorsese sticks to his guns in saying Marvel films are "not cinema", but explains why they aren't for him and why he feels their impact is ultimately detrimental to the business...wrote Scorsese.Scorsese continues...Scorsese goes on to call this a "perilous" time for theatrical film as streaming has gained such a foothold in the industry that it's becoming the delivery system of choice for large swaths of the audience...There's a lot more that Scorsese has to say, and you should definitely check out the whole thing. I think it's tough to argue the substance of what he's saying, it's the way he says it that gets me, using intentionally dark language as if this is all part of some sinister plot. It's just the evolution of the business, and I feel it's up to us, as in people with a platform and a voice, to let people know there's more out there than superhero movies.