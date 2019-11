Leia Would've Gone Full Jedi In Original 'The Rise Of Skywalker' Plans

Withright around the corner, we're coming to the end of the line for characters we've loved for decades. Unfortunately, the untimely passing of Carrie Fisher means we'll never get to see what the original plan for Leia might've been, but at least we will get Fisher back on the big screen one final time.As for where Leia's story would've gone, Fisher's brother Todd tells Yahoo that Leia would've stopped being the stoic General and gone full-on Jedi...Fisher said.We've always known that Leia holds the potential to be the strongest of all the Skywalkers, so this direction makes total sense and would've been incredibly cool to see.As for how Carrie Fisher can appear in the movie at all, Todd reveals the technical wizardry pulled off by director J.J. Abrams to make it happen...Fisher said.That should be a comfort to those who worried she'd return through the use of CGI effects. As for whether her final appearance will be the payoff fans hope for, Todd Fisher has no doubts.he said.opens December 20th.