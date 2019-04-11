11/04/2019
Kitty Pryde 'X-Men' Spinoff Is Officially Dead Says Director Tim Miller
With the acquisition of Fox by Disney, the already-struggling X-Men franchise was thrown for a loop. For a while there was some question whether we would even see Dark Phoenix, and the jury is still sorta out about New Mutants. However, some were holding out hope that projects in-development could still carry on, and one of those was a Kitty Pryde movie that Deadpool director Tim Miller was attached to.
Don't hold your breath, because Miller sure isn't.
Speaking with Comicbook.com, Miller phases his hand through the heart of hopes for his Kitty Pryde movie, but he sure wishes it was happening...
“I love the X-Men,” said Miller. “I don’t expect Marvel to call me and say, ‘Come do the X-Men,’ so I’m not waiting for that. I was really excited about my Kitty Pryde movie. Fuck, I love that movie. It’ll never happen now.”
There are a couple of things working against Miller now. The first is the failure of Dark Phoenix, all but ensuring the only carryover X-Men franchise will be Deadpool. The second is the disastrous box office for Miller's Terminator: Dark Fate, and we know Disney is already giving the side-eye to most of the Fox projects they've been saddled with. A shame, because Kitty Pryde is one of the coolest, most important X-Men around and she could definitely handle a movie focused solely on her. The film went under the working title of 143, and would've been an adaptation of Uncanny X-Men #143, a Christmas-themed issue that saw Kitty all alone as the mansion is attacked by a N'Garai demon.