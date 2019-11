Kitty Pryde 'X-Men' Spinoff Is Officially Dead Says Director Tim Miller

With the acquisition of Fox by Disney, the already-struggling X-Men franchise was thrown for a loop. For a while there was some question whether we would even see, and the jury is still sorta out about. However, some were holding out hope that projects in-development could still carry on, and one of those was a Kitty Pryde movie thatdirector Tim Miller was attached to.Don't hold your breath, because Miller sure isn't.Speaking with Comicbook.com , Miller phases his hand through the heart of hopes for his Kitty Pryde movie, but he sure wishes it was happening...said Miller.There are a couple of things working against Miller now. The first is the failure of, all but ensuring the only carryover X-Men franchise will be. The second is the disastrous box office for Miller's, and we know Disney is already giving the side-eye to most of the Fox projects they've been saddled with. A shame, because Kitty Pryde is one of the coolest, most important X-Men around and she could definitely handle a movie focused solely on her. The film went under the working title of 143 , and would've been an adaptation of Uncanny X-Men #143, a Christmas-themed issue that saw Kitty all alone as the mansion is attacked by a N'Garai demon.