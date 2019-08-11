11/08/2019
John Boyega To Star In Thriller 'Rebel Ridge' From 'Green Room' Director Jeremy Saulnier
While his Netflix film Hold the Dark didn't quite measure up to previous efforts Blue Ruin and Green Room, there's no denying Jeremy Saulnier is one of the most exciting directors of thriller films working today. And that makes his next one, Rebel Ridge, one to keep a close eye on, especially now that he's landed Star Wars actor John Boyega for the lead role.
Boyega is set to star in Rebel Ridge, a thriller that Saulnier will write and direct. According to Variety, the film will explore systemic injustice in America and feature “bone-breaking action sequences, suspense, and dark humor.” Yep, that sounds like Saulnier, alright. His best movies are often as funny as they are violent.
No word on when this will roll but let's hope for sooner rather than later, before Boyega gets snapped up by another franchise or something.