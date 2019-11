J.J. Abrams Says 'The Rise Of Skywalker' Would've Been "Weird" Without Palpatine's Return

When the unmistakable laugh of Emperor Palpatine was heard in the trailer for, it raised a number of questions. How could he be alive considering what we saw, or think we saw, at the end of Return of the Jedi? What does his return mean for Rey, for Kylo Ren, and for the Resistance? Most of all, has this always been the plan for returning director J.J. Abrams?Turns out, the answer is "yes". Speaking with Uproxx , Abrams says the end of the Skywalker Saga pretty much necessitates Palpatine's return, and to not do so would be weird...He adds that he and co-writer Lawrence Kasdan had been discussing Palpatine's return since before...Here's hoping Palpatine is a Force ghost for the Dark Side or something along those lines, perhaps looking to possess Kylo Ren or maybe even Rey.We'll find out what Palpatine's up to whenarrives on December 20th.