It'll Be Nicolas Cage As Nicolas Cage In Meta Film 'The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent'

In recent posts about Nicolas Cage I've commented on the escalating weirdness of his projects, which were already Goddamn strange since he became such a straight-to-VOD warrior. Whether he's plotting murders during hurricanes, battling exotic animals and assassins on a boat, or facing Lovecraftian extraterrestrials, Cage may be about to embark on his weirdest movie yet...because he'll be playing himself.In what sounds like somemeta shit, Cage is in talks to star in, which might be the greatest title ever that isn't. Directed and co-written by Tom Gormican (), the film would find Cage playing himself, who is desperate to land a role in a Quentin Tarantino movie while dealing with a strained relationship with his daughter. In truly self-aware fashion, Cage also talks to an egotistical 1990s version of himself who hates that he now makes a bunch of crappy movies and is no longer a star.And that is just the beginning. From THR 's report...Yo. I need this movie right now. The good news is, Cage doesn't turn a lot of shit down so we know he'll sign on. And I know from experience that Cage is very aware of the path his career has taken so he should have a ton of fun doing this movie, which will reference some of his most iconic films such asand. The film is close to being picked up by Lionsgate, beating out several big-money suitors, which will make this Cage's first lead role in a major studio film in years.