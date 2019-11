Interview: 'The Two Popes' Writer Anthony McCarten On His Holy Netflix Drama

If you're an actor looking to win your first Oscar, just call up Anthony McCarten and he'll get the job done for ya. McCarten's screenplays for, andled to Best Actor victories, and some are already predicting the same for his latest, Starring screen legends Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins,centers on a unique moment in time, as Pope Benedict prepares to step down and pass the torch to the future Pope Francis. No one has resigned from the papacy in hundreds of years, and McCarten imagines a spirited, lively debate between the two ideologically-opposed men of God.Along with my friend and colleague Tim Gordon, I had the chance to talk with Anthony McCarten about, his approach to screenwriting, possible future ideas, and what his recent acclaim means to him. You can listen to that interview below, and check out my review of