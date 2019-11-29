11/29/2019
Interview: 'The Two Popes' Writer Anthony McCarten On His Holy Netflix Drama
If you're an actor looking to win your first Oscar, just call up Anthony McCarten and he'll get the job done for ya. McCarten's screenplays for Darkest Hour, The Theory of Everything, and Bohemian Rhapsody led to Best Actor victories, and some are already predicting the same for his latest, The Two Popes.
Starring screen legends Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes centers on a unique moment in time, as Pope Benedict prepares to step down and pass the torch to the future Pope Francis. No one has resigned from the papacy in hundreds of years, and McCarten imagines a spirited, lively debate between the two ideologically-opposed men of God.
Along with my friend and colleague Tim Gordon, I had the chance to talk with Anthony McCarten about The Two Popes, his approach to screenwriting, possible future ideas, and what his recent acclaim means to him. You can listen to that interview below, and check out my review of The Two Popes here!
Listen to "Conversation with THE TWO POPES Writer Anthony McCarten on His Holy Netflix Drama" on Spreaker.