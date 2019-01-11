'Hunters' Teaser: Al Pacino Hunts Down Nazis In Jordan Peele's Amazon Series

We're entering a period when there are multiple streaming projects announced and teased every day, so many they can get hard to keep track of. But when a series like(formerly) comes around and it teams up the legendary Al Pacino with producer Jordan Peele, there's no losing track of something like that.Amazon has dropped a teaser for, and appropriately enough it's focused on Pacino, who is having a moment right now with his performance in. Pacino is joined by Logan Lerman in the series that follows a ragtag group of Nazi hunters in 1977 New York City. This brief footage doesn't reveal much other than Pacino's accent, which ought to be a hoot keeping up with.Peele is on board as an exec-producer, along with series creator and writer David Weil. Few are having a greater impact on TV and film right now than Peele, and I can't wait to see how this one turns out.comes to Amazon Prime next year.