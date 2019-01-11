11/01/2019
'Hunters' Teaser: Al Pacino Hunts Down Nazis In Jordan Peele's Amazon Series
We're entering a period when there are multiple streaming projects announced and teased every day, so many they can get hard to keep track of. But when a series like Hunters (formerly The Hunt) comes around and it teams up the legendary Al Pacino with producer Jordan Peele, there's no losing track of something like that.
Amazon has dropped a teaser for Hunters, and appropriately enough it's focused on Pacino, who is having a moment right now with his performance in The Irishman. Pacino is joined by Logan Lerman in the series that follows a ragtag group of Nazi hunters in 1977 New York City. This brief footage doesn't reveal much other than Pacino's accent, which ought to be a hoot keeping up with.
Peele is on board as an exec-producer, along with series creator and writer David Weil. Few are having a greater impact on TV and film right now than Peele, and I can't wait to see how this one turns out.
Hunters comes to Amazon Prime next year.