Humble Beginings for The Scooby Gang in the Full Length Trailer for 'Scoob!'

Scoob! Hits Theaters May 15th, 2020

I haven't really been following the development of this project, so I was slightly surprised to find out that the upcoming CG Animated take on everyone's favorite great dane,won't be just another trip to uncover that Old Man Withers is behind the cotton candy heists, but rather an origin tale. I love Scooby-Doo as much as anyone else, but can't say I'm versed enough to know whether this has ever been done before. From what we can gleam from this trailer the movie will be, at a minimum, just fine for everyone under the age of 10. It's obvious that the most special thing about this property, the relationship between Scooby and Shaggy, will be the main focus of at least the first half of the story so I'm sure we can expect a few tear-inducing moments. My only real hesitation from the trailer is Shaggy's voice....it's just, off. Close enough I suppose but different enough to feel odd, with such an iconic voice I can't see why they didn't just hire Matthew Lillard who did a damn near perfect job with it in the live action films and some of the animated features that followed.