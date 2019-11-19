11/19/2019
Henry Cavill Isn't Ready To Give Up Superman Role Just Yet
Henry Cavill hasn't played Superman since Justice League two years ago, and it's unclear if he ever will. Warner Bros. seems to have moved on from Superman for now, despite the occasional rumor of a sequel or reboot. In every case, however, Cavill's involvement is in question. In a new interview with Men's Health, Cavill doesn't sound willing to let the role go so easily.
“I’m not just going to sit quietly in the dark as all this stuff is going on. I’ve not given up the role. There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into. I want to reflect the comic books. That’s important to me. There’s a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You’ll see.”
Unlike his fellow Justice League co-stars, Cavill hasn't been a vocal champion for the release of the infamous "Snyder Cut", perhaps because his feelings on the film are that it "didn't work", although he continues to have good things to see about his previous films with Snyder.
Other than Cyborg, the only Justice League character without a movie in development is Superman, arguably the greatest of them all. It's a strange situation, one that I can only assume will get resolved soon after the release of The Batman. Cavill's position could be weakened if The Batman and Joker are both massive successes with brand new lead characters and disconnected from the DCEU.
Next up for Cavill is Netflix's The Witcher series which arrives on December 20th.