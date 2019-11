Henry Cavill Isn't Ready To Give Up Superman Role Just Yet

Henry Cavill hasn't played Superman sincetwo years ago, and it's unclear if he ever will. Warner Bros. seems to have moved on from Superman for now, despite the occasional rumor of a sequel or reboot. In every case, however, Cavill's involvement is in question. In a new interview with Men's Health , Cavill doesn't sound willing to let the role go so easily.Unlike his fellowco-stars, Cavill hasn't been a vocal champion for the release of the infamous "Snyder Cut", perhaps because his feelings on the film are that it "didn't work", although he continues to have good things to see about his previous films with Snyder.Other than Cyborg, the onlycharacter without a movie in development is Superman, arguably the greatest of them all. It's a strange situation, one that I can only assume will get resolved soon after the release of. Cavill's position could be weakened ifandare both massive successes with brand new lead characters and disconnected from the DCEU.Next up for Cavill is Netflix'sseries which arrives on December 20th.