'Hawkeye': Watch The Disney+ Series' James Bond-esque Opening Credits

While there seemed to be some doubt about the future of Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye series on Disney+, the recent drop of some concept art and now this opening title sequence confirms it will definitely move forward.
The James Bond-esque title sequence is very clearly inspired by the art of David, the artist on Hawkeye's solo Marvel Comics series during its acclaimed run under writer Matt Fraction. Hopefully the theme music will be similarly spy-worthy.
I think it's interesting that Renner is very easy to make out, but his trainee Kate Bishop is sorta non-descript. Hailee Steinfeld didn't sound too sure she'd be in the show and maybe she has yet to sign on the dotted line.
Hawkeye hits Disney+ in 2021.
The official #Hawkeye title sequence has been revealed on @disneyplus: pic.twitter.com/jpHuXqZ2yp— MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) November 18, 2019