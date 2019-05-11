11/05/2019
Hailee Steinfeld Is Unsure She'll Be Part Of Marvel's 'Hawkeye' TV Series
If you've been following all of the very-public drama between Jeremy Renner and his ex, you know the Avengers star doesn't come across looking too great. It's understandably thrown his future in the upcoming Hawkeye series for Disney+ in doubt, and now his assumed co-star Hailee Steinfeld's involvement is in question.
Speaking with Radio Times to promote her new Apple TV+ series Dickinson, Steinfeld didn't sound too sure she'd be joining Renner in Hawkeye. Earlier this year she was being eyed for the role of Kate Bishop, the Young Avenger who becomes a hero under Clint Barton's tutelage.
“That’s not something that’s necessarily happening,” Steinfeld said. “We’re going to wait and find out, I guess.”
We know Marvel is infamous for holding their actors to secrecy, but I think Steinfeld is serious here. The entire series may be up in the air at this point, so who knows what direction things can go. As it stands right now, Hawkeye has Jonathan Igla as its writer and exec-producer, and Renner is still due to star when the series launches in fall 2021.