'Grand Isle' Trailer: Nic Cage Plots Murder During A Hurricane

Right off the bat, let me say that I have no idea what's going on with Nic Cage's hair or accent in the new trailer for, but I'm going to have a good ol' time trying to figure them out. Unlike the wacko extraterrestrial hook of yesterday'strailer, this one finds Cage in what looks to be a trashy domestic thriller that eventually goes spinning out of control.I can't wait.stars Cage as a husband who, along with his poor neglected and very saucy wife (KaDee Strickland), invites a young man (Luke Benward) into their home to get out of a hurricane. That leads to all sorts of racy shenanigans, sexual tension, and finally the young man being accused of murder and interrogated by Frasier Crane...I mean Kelsey Grammer.Behind the camera is Stephen Campanelli, who previously directed the Clint Eastwood-produced filmSYNOPSIS:hits select theaters and VOD on December 6th.