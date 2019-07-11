11/07/2019
'Grand Isle' Trailer: Nic Cage Plots Murder During A Hurricane
Right off the bat, let me say that I have no idea what's going on with Nic Cage's hair or accent in the new trailer for Grand Isle, but I'm going to have a good ol' time trying to figure them out. Unlike the wacko extraterrestrial hook of yesterday's Color Out of Space trailer, this one finds Cage in what looks to be a trashy domestic thriller that eventually goes spinning out of control.
I can't wait.
Grand Isle stars Cage as a husband who, along with his poor neglected and very saucy wife (KaDee Strickland), invites a young man (Luke Benward) into their home to get out of a hurricane. That leads to all sorts of racy shenanigans, sexual tension, and finally the young man being accused of murder and interrogated by Frasier Crane...I mean Kelsey Grammer.
Behind the camera is Stephen Campanelli, who previously directed the Clint Eastwood-produced film Indian Horse.
SYNOPSIS: Walter (Nicolas Cage) and his neglected wife (Strickland) lure a young man (Benward) into their Victorian home to escape a hurricane. When the man is charged with murder by Det. Jones (Grammar), he must reveal the couple’s wicked secrets to save himself.
Grand Isle hits select theaters and VOD on December 6th.