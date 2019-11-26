It only takes a single movie to throw an entire franchise off-course. Ifcould derail Star Wars, andcould sink Universal's Monsterverse, it's should come as no surprise the lackluster response tohas upset Warner Bros. plans for, which has now been pushed back eight months.Warner Bros. has movedall the way to November 20th 2020, just in time for Thanksgiving. This is the third release date shift for the colossal crossover, which was originally set for May 29th 2020 before being moved up to March, only to now drop all the way to November. Obviously, this is not a good look.The film is to be directed by Adam Wingard () with a cast that includes newcomers to the franchise as well as those who are coming back. Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Zhang Ziyi, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir are set to star.got the franchise off to an atomic start in 2014, earning $524M worldwide. That was followed up by 2017's hitwith $566M. It was expected thatwould keep the momentum going, but it slumped with just $385M, necessitating this delay.