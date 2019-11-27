11/27/2019
Giveaway: Enter To Win 'Hustlers' On Blu-Ray!
We're happy to offer our readers the chance to win Hustlers on Blu-ray and DVD! The hit film stars Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu as women who decide to take what they're owed from a rough world that's stacked against them.
SYNOPSIS: HUSTLERS follows Destiny (Wu) a young stripper struggling to make ends meet. That is, until she meets Ramona (Lopez), the club’s savvy top earner, who shows her the way toward making big bucks. But when the 2008 economic collapse hits their Wall Street clientele hard, Destiny and Ramona concoct a plan with their fellow strippers to turn the tables on these greedy power players.
To enter, simply complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Monday, December 2nd and notified by email. Good luck!
Hustlers is available now on digital. 4K Ultra HD, Bluray, and DVD on December 10th.
a Rafflecopter giveaway