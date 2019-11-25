First 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' Clip Gives The Stormtroopers A Boost

They can fly now.I know what you're thinking; OF COURSE Jedi can fly they can do pretty much anything. Leia flew through the airless, frozen void of outer space and somehow managed to not die. But that's not what's being referred to in the first clip fromIt's the First Order's squad of Stormtroopers who are flight-capable now, equipped with jet packs that has them leaping off of speeder bikes as they chase down Rey, Finn, Chewie, and Poe. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like being able to fly has improved their aim that much.This is a really fun clip, but I hope we don't get too many more. The less we see of J.J. Abrams' film the better, and knowing him he's going to keep a lot of it secret...if Lucasfilm allows it.opens December 20th.