First Looks At 'Falcon And The Winter Soldier, 'Hawkeye', Agent Carter As Captain America In 'What If?'

Today is pretty much dedicated to all-things Disney+, right? Or maybe it just seems that way with so much talk going on about. But one thing we haven't heard much about today is Marvel, which is saving its upcoming shows for a later date. The one thing Marvel Studios did have ready at launch is the 12-minute program,, which has unveiled some first looks at what will be coming our way in the near future.The show offers concept art and images from theseries led by Jeremy Renner, as well asstarring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. The highlight of thestuff is a look at Kate Bishop, who may or may not be played by Hailee Steinfeld. She'll serve as a trainee under Clint Barton's guidance and, assuming the comics are followed, will take over the mantle of Hawkeye.The concept art forgives us an idea of Falcon and Bucky's new looks, an official shot of masked Baron Zemo (taken from the teaser released weeks ago), and Wyatt Russell as John Walker aka US Agent.Perhaps most exciting is footage from the animatedseries, an anthology that creates stories out of unreal Marvel scenarios. So in these images we see Peggy Carter if she took the super soldier serum and became Captain America. In another, a pre-serum Steve Rogers pilots his own Iron Man armor. Bucky is attacked by a zombie Captain America in another, clearly taking from the Marvel Zombies line of comics. Finally, there's a story in which T'Challa aka Black Panther becomes Star-Lord, leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Wild stuff.arrives in fall 2020.andhit Disney+ in 2021.