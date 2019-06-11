11/06/2019
First Look At Elisabeth Moss In Blumhouse's 'The Invisible Man'
Emerging from the ashes of the failed Dark Universe experiment, Blumhouse's The Invisible Man promises to do something vastly different with the iconic Universal Monster. Given their track record turning low-budget films into massive blockbusters, their take on the classic horror is one of the most eagerly awaited projects of 2020, and today we have the first look.
Star Elisabeth Moss is featured in the first images from The Invisible Man, which comes from Insidious Chapter 3 and Upgrade writer/director Leigh Whannell. In each scene she looks to be going through something traumatic, which makes sense considering she plays a woman terrorized by her abusive ex, who appears to have committed suicide but still manages to haunt her by becoming invisible. Moss is joined in the cast by Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Storm Reid, Aldis Hodge, and Harriet Dyer.
Whannell explained to EW that his goal was to do something different from the Invisible Man we've all seen before, the guy with a pair of sunglasses on a face wrapped in bandages...
“I wanted to kind of get away from that and make something that was really modern, really grounded, or as grounded as you can be when you’re dealing with a film called ‘The Invisible Man,’” he said. “Just something that was really tense and scary in a way The Invisible Man hasn’t been before.”
While the Dark Universe may be dead, that doesn't mean the possibility of sequels is. Not that Whannell wants to think about that...yet.
“I don’t know. I haven’t put any thought into a sequel. I’m a pretty superstitious filmmaker. I don’t want to jinx anything. I’ve been involved with movies that have had a lot of sequels, like the original ‘Saw’ film obviously spawned a whole franchise, as did ‘Insidious.’ But I can tell you with total honesty that in the case of both of those films, I never thought about a sequel. I would never want to jinx the release of a movie by thinking about what comes next.”
The Invisible Man opens February 28th 2020.