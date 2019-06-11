First Look At Elisabeth Moss In Blumhouse's 'The Invisible Man'

Emerging from the ashes of the failed Dark Universe experiment, Blumhouse'spromises to do something vastly different with the iconic Universal Monster. Given their track record turning low-budget films into massive blockbusters, their take on the classic horror is one of the most eagerly awaited projects of 2020, and today we have the first look.Star Elisabeth Moss is featured in the first images from, which comes fromandwriter/director Leigh Whannell. In each scene she looks to be going through something traumatic, which makes sense considering she plays a woman terrorized by her abusive ex, who appears to have committed suicide but still manages to haunt her by becoming invisible. Moss is joined in the cast by Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Storm Reid, Aldis Hodge, and Harriet Dyer.Whannell explained to EW that his goal was to do something different from the Invisible Man we've all seen before, the guy with a pair of sunglasses on a face wrapped in bandages...he said.While the Dark Universe may be dead, that doesn't mean the possibility of sequels is. Not that Whannell wants to think about that...yet.opens February 28th 2020.