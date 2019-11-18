11/18/2019
'Fast And Furious: Spy Racers' Animated Series Introduces Dominic Toretto's Cousin And His Team In New Images
Perhaps the surest sign the Fast & Furious franchise may be winding down is the arrival of its first animated series for kids, Fast and Furious: Spy Racers, which hits Netflix next month. We've known since last year that it would center on the cousin of Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto, a kid named Tony Toretto, and now we have a look at him and the rest of his crew.
Tony will be voiced by Teen Wolf actor Tyler Posey. Here's the series synopsis, which kinda sounds like it's following in the same kid-friendly vibe as Disney's Star Wars Resistance...
Teenager Tony Toretto follows in the footsteps of his cousin Dom when he and his friends are recruited by a government agency to infiltrate an elite racing league serving as a front for a nefarious crime organization called SH1FT3R bent on world domination.
At least this is one way to bring the street racing element back, as it's been sorely missing from the live-action movies as they've grown into save-the-world spectacles.
The rest of the cast includes Camille Ramsey as Layla Gray, a notable underground racer who works for SH1FT3R; Luke Youngblood as Frostee Benson, a 13-year old tech genius; Charlet Chung as Echo, a wildly talented artist and natural spy; and Jorge Diaz as Cisco Renaldo. Vin Diesel's daughter Similce voices Frostee's younger sister, Sissy.
The series will be exec-produced by franchise regulars Vin Diesel, Chris Morgan, and Neal Moritz, with Tim Hedrick (Voltron Legendary Defender) and Bret Haaland (All Hail King Julien) as showrunners.
Fast and Furious: Spy Racers comes to Netflix on December 26th.