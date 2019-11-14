Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' Film Finally Has A Release Date

It's only taken about a decade, but thatmovie Dwayne Johnson has been attached to and promising all that time? It's finally happening. No, f'real this time. It has a release date and everything.Johnson took to Instagram and told his millions of followers thatwill hit theaters on December 22nd 2021. Yeah, that puts it right up against James Cameron'swhich opens just days earlier. Showdown time! Basically,is aspinoff centering on the DC Comics antihero who has long been Shazam's greatest rival. They share the same magic-based powers, but Black Adam, as his name suggests, isn't nearly as heroic. He's just a prick, really. Turns out that's exactly why Johnson wanted to make this movie...Black Adam was alluded to inas one of the Wizard's previous champions who chose the path of evil. Presumably, Johnson's film will pick up where that left off, and then maybe lead to a big Shazam/Black Adam crossover.