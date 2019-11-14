Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' Film Finally Has A Release Date

It's only taken about a decade, but that Black Adam movie Dwayne Johnson has been attached to and promising all that time? It's finally happening. No, f'real this time. It has a release date and everything.
Johnson took to Instagram and told his millions of followers that Black Adam will hit theaters on December 22nd 2021. Yeah, that puts it right up against James Cameron's Avatar 2 which opens just days earlier. Showdown time! Basically, Black Adam is a Shazam! spinoff centering on the DC Comics antihero who has long been Shazam's greatest rival. They share the same magic-based powers, but Black Adam, as his name suggests, isn't nearly as heroic. He's just a prick, really. Turns out that's exactly why Johnson wanted to make this movie...
“Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what’s right and always protecting the people. It all changed for me, when I was 10yrs old and was first introduced to the greatest superhero of all time – SUPERMAN. As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority. Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart – I just liked to do things my way.
“Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid – my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people – but he does it his way.Truth and justice – the BLACK ADAM way.
“This role is unlike any other I’ve ever played in my career and I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey together.”
Black Adam was alluded to in Shazam! as one of the Wizard's previous champions who chose the path of evil. Presumably, Johnson's film will pick up where that left off, and then maybe lead to a big Shazam/Black Adam crossover.
View this post on Instagram
The Man in Black ⚡️ Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what’s right and always protecting the people. It all changed for me, when I was 10yrs old and was first introduced to the greatest superhero of all time - SUPERMAN. As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority. Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart - I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid - my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people - but he does it his way. Truth and justice - the BLACK ADAM way. This role is unlike any other I’ve ever played in my career and I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey together. BLACK ADAM 12.22.21 ⚡️ Huge thank you to my friends, @jimlee and @bosslogic for this first time ever bad ass collaboration.