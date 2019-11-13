11/13/2019
Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' Remake Casts Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric
The Little Mermaid has found her prince. Deadline reports London actor Jonah Hauer-King has landed the role of Prince Eric in Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid remake after months of searching for just the right actor. He had been listed as a contender months ago after Harry Styles turned an offer down.
Hauer-King won't be a recognizable name to most of us here, but he's starting to gain some traction. He recently appeared in A Dog's Way Home which was a modest-sized hit, and has a role in the TIFF-premiering drama The Song of Names alongside Clive Owen and Tim Roth.
The Little Mermaid will star Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Awkwafina as Scuttle and Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, with Javier Bardem eyeing the role of King Triton and possibly Daveed Diggs as Sebastian. The film will be directed by Rob Marshall and begin filming next year.