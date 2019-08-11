11/08/2019
Disney+ Will Be Essential For Keeping Up With The MCU From Now On
Keeping up with the MCU won't be as easy as just going to the movies from now on. With Kevin Feige bringing Marvel to Disney+, having a subscription is going to be the only way to know everything that's going on leading up to each movie.
Bloomberg says, "If you want to understand everything in future Marvel movies, [Feige] says, you’ll probably need a Disney+ subscription, because events from the new shows will factor into forthcoming films such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."
That means tuning into everything including Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye, and more.
The question is whether this will have an impact on box office ticket sales? While Disney+ isn't crazy expensive, there will be a lot of people who don't subscribe. If they have no clue what's going on, will they be as quick to pay for a Marvel film?
This is all part of the Disney plan to make all of their content essential to fans. They'll be doing the same for Star Wars, as well, so get ready.