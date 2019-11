Disney Reveals Five New Marvel Dates Through 2023

Those who complain Disney has a stranglehold over Hollywood are going to start hating days like today, because the Mouse House has unveiled a whole bunch of upcoming release dates. Included in that are new untitled Marvel films in 2023, and other high-profile projects we've been waiting to check out. Here we go.So let's just start with what everyone is here for and that's Marvel. The rest of Disney's dates you can find here . There are five (!!!) new Marvel Studios films coming with four of them in 2023, which is just....geezus that's a lot. Anyway, here are the dates:October 7th 2022February 17th 2023May 5th 2023July 28th 2023November 3rd 2023We have no idea what those are, but there's room for, thereboot with Mahershala Ali, andwhich I think is a lock for that February 7th 2023 slot. And while I've been hesitant to look too deep into anyandrelaunches, this is far enough ahead that I think it's safe to assume they will occupy a couple of these dates.Below you'll find the confirmed list of upcoming Marvel films:– May 1, 2020– November 6, 2020– February 21, 2021– May 7, 2021– July 16, 2021– November 5, 2021– May 6, 2022