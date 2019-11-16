11/16/2019
Disney Reveals Five New Marvel Dates Through 2023
Those who complain Disney has a stranglehold over Hollywood are going to start hating days like today, because the Mouse House has unveiled a whole bunch of upcoming release dates. Included in that are new untitled Marvel films in 2023, and other high-profile projects we've been waiting to check out. Here we go.
So let's just start with what everyone is here for and that's Marvel. The rest of Disney's dates you can find here. There are five (!!!) new Marvel Studios films coming with four of them in 2023, which is just....geezus that's a lot. Anyway, here are the dates:
October 7th 2022
February 17th 2023
May 5th 2023
July 28th 2023
November 3rd 2023
We have no idea what those are, but there's room for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the Blade reboot with Mahershala Ali, and Captain Marvel 2 which I think is a lock for that February 7th 2023 slot. And while I've been hesitant to look too deep into any Fantastic Four and X-Men relaunches, this is far enough ahead that I think it's safe to assume they will occupy a couple of these dates.
Below you'll find the confirmed list of upcoming Marvel films:
Black Widow – May 1, 2020
The Eternals – November 6, 2020
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – February 21, 2021
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – May 7, 2021
Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel – July 16, 2021
Thor: Love and Thunder – November 5, 2021
Black Panther 2 – May 6, 2022