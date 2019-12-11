Disney Drops One More 'The Mandalorian' Teaser Before The Disney+ Launch

The launch of Disney+ is here, but the Mouse House wants to make one last ditch effort to round up subscribers by teasing its most anticipated series,. Corporate synergy, alert! If you tuned into tonight's Monday Night Football game on Disney-owned ABC, you got a special sneak peek of the first live-action Star Wars series, featuring Pedro Pascal as the titular gunfighter. The series also stars Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Nick Nolte, Kyle Pacek, Werner Herzog, Ming-Na Wen, Giancarlo Esposito, and more across the 8-episode first season.SYNOPSIS: After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the “Star Wars” universe. “The Mandalorian” is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.Probably avoid this if you don't want even the tiniest bit spoiled, but if you simply need every bit ofnow then check out the sneak peek below. Remember, the show may start today but it doesn't occupy a specific day or time. Here's the release schedule for each episode:Episode 1: Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019Episode 2: Friday, Nov. 15, 2019Episode 3: Friday, Nov. 22, 2019Episode 4: Friday, Nov. 29, 2019Episode 5: Friday, Dec. 6, 2019Episode 6: Friday, Dec. 13, 2019Episode 7: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019Episode 8: Friday, Dec. 27, 2019