DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'Last Christmas'





We're happy to offer our DC area readers the chance to attend tomorrow night's special free screening of Last Christmas, starring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding. The film is directed by Paul Feig and co-written by Emma Thompson.





SYNOPSIS: Kate (Emilia Clarke) harumphs around London, a bundle of bad decisions accompanied by the jangle of bells on her shoes, another irritating consequence from her job as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. Tom (Henry Golding) seems too good to be true when he walks into her life and starts to see through so many of Kate’s barriers. As London transforms into the most wonderful time of the year, nothing should work for these two. But sometimes, you gotta let the snow fall where it may, you gotta listen to your heart … and you gotta have faith.





Last Christmas features the music of George Michael, including the bittersweet holiday classic of the film’s title. The film will also premiere brand new unreleased material by the legendary Grammy-winning artist, who sold more than 115 million albums and recorded 10 No. 1 singles over the course of his iconic career.





The screening takes place Tuesday, November 5th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to enter, simply complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected tomorrow and notified by email. Good luck!





Last Christmas opens on November 8th.



