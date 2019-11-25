11/25/2019
DC Readers: Attend Tonight's Free Screening Of 'Dark Waters'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Dark Waters, directed by Todd Haynes (Carol) and starring Mark Ruffalo and Anne Hathaway.
SYNOPSIS: Inspired by a shocking true story, a tenacious attorney (Ruffalo) uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths due to one of the world's largest corporations. In the process, he risks everything – his future, his family, and his own life - to expose the truth.
The screening takes place tonight, November 25th, at Landmark E Street at 7:00pm. If you'd like to attend, simply go to the Focus Features ticketing site here. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure seating. Enjoy the show!
Dark Waters opens on November 27th.