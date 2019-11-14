11/14/2019
DC Readers: Attend A Free Screening Of Disney's 'Frozen 2'!
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free screening of Disney's Frozen 2! The anticipated sequel returns the voice cast of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad, joined by new additions Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown.
SYNOPSIS: Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In “Frozen,” Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In “Frozen 2,” she must hope they are enough. From the Academy Award®-winning team—directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez—and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Frozen 2” opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.
The screening takes place on Monday, November 18th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, go to the See It First site here and enter code 102509. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you'll need to arrive early to ensure seating. Enjoy the show!