DC Readers: Attend A Free Screening Of Disney's 'Frozen 2'!

We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free screening of Disney's! The anticipated sequel returns the voice cast of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad, joined by new additions Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown.SYNOPSIS:The screening takes place on Monday, November 18th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, go to the See It First site here and enter code. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you'll need to arrive early to ensure seating. Enjoy the show!