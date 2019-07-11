11/07/2019
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'The Good Liar'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of The Good Liar, starring Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren.
SYNOPSIS: Career con man Roy (Ian McKellen) sets his sights on his latest mark: recently widowed Betty (Helen Mirren), worth millions. And he means to take it all. But as the two draw closer, what should have been another simple swindle takes on the ultimate stakes. Legendary actors Mirren and McKellen star together on screen for the first time in this suspenseful drama about the secrets people keep and the lies they live.
The screening takes place on Monday, November 11th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, go to the Warner Bros. ticketing site here. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure seating. Enjoy the show!
The Good Liar opens November 15th.