DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'Ford v Ferrari'





SYNOPSIS: Academy Award®-winners Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in FORD v FERRARI, based on the remarkable true story of the visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and the fearless British-born driver Ken Miles (Bale), who together battled corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company and take on the dominating race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.





The screening takes place on Wednesday, November 6th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, register at the Gofobo site here . Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you'll need to arrive early to ensure seating. Strap in and enjoy the show!





Ford v Ferrari opens November 15th.





Start your engines! James Mangold's adrenaline-pumpingis coming to DC, and we want you to attend a free early screening! The film stars Matt Damon as car designer Carroll Shelby and Christian Bale as champion racecar driver Ken Miles.