11/11/2019
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'The Report'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of The Report, starring Adam Driver, Annette Bening, and Jon Hamm. The film is written and directed by Scott Z. Burns.
SYNOPSIS: THE REPORT is a riveting thriller based on actual events. Idealistic staffer Daniel J. Jones (Adam Driver) is tasked by his boss Senator Dianne Feinstein (Annette Benning) to lead an investigation of the CIA’s Detention and Interrogation Program, which was created in the aftermath of 9/11. Jones’ relentless pursuit of the truth leads to explosive findings that uncover the lengths to which the nation’s top intelligence agency went to destroy evidence, subvert the law, and hide a brutal secret from the American public.
The screening takes place on Wednesday, November 13th at 7:00pm at Landmark Bethesda Row. If you'd like to attend, simply go to the Amazon screening site here. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure seating. Enjoy the show!
The Report opens in DC on November 15th, nationwide on November 22nd.